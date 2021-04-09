Police shoot possible bank robbery suspect after Lena standoff

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police shot an armed suspect in Lena on Friday morning after a possible attempted bank robbery.

According to police, officers responded to Citizens State Bank, 102 W Main St, after a report of an armed man in the bank.

Arriving officers saw the suspect exit the bank and go to a nearby car, but when he saw the officer, the suspect allegedly fired the weapon into the air and ran, according to Stephenson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Steve Stovall.

Additional police and a crisis negotiator were brought to the scene. After a lengthy stand off, police say the suspect raised his firearm in the direction of officers, police fired upon him, Stovall said.

The suspect was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Our reporter witnessed at least three ambulances which were called to the scene.

Businesses in downtown Lena were closed and schools were placed on a soft lockdown during the incident.