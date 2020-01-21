Bustos says US-Mexico-Canada trade deal is good for Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17th Dist.) says the recently approved US-Mexico-Canada trade deal is good for Illinois’ farmers, workers, and manufacturers.

The Senate passed the trade deal last week. President Donald Trump says he’s ready to sign off on it, as well.

Bustos says the deal’s updated protections are especially relevant to northern Illinois, and getting all parties involved to agree is a victory in itself.

“We had the House, Senate, Democrats, Republicans, and the President, all get behind this, along with our family farmers and organized labor,” Bustos said. “Whenever you can get all of those groups together supporting something, I think we have a winner.”

Mexico has already approved the deal. Canada still needs to ratify the agreement.

