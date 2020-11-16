Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) announced Monday that she is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well. I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating,” she said on Twitter.

