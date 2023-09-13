ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Broadway Road Diet” project will start next week.

It will narrow a busy stretch of the popular road in the hopes of forcing drivers to slow down. This will start as another construction project is still underway nearby.

Broadway will go down to one lane each way from 22nd Street to Eastgate, with Charles Street still being completely closed from Parkside Drive to 28th Street.

The City is asking drivers to detour to E. State Street instead of Broadway for the next two weeks while both projects are underway.

The Broadway project needs to start on Monday, according to the City, because crews wills be stripping the road, which needs to be done in warm temperatures. Heavy traffic is expect on Broadway during this time.

An enhanced pedestrian signal will be added at 28th Street in addition to narrowing the road.

The Broadway construction is expected to be finished in November. Charles Street should reopen on October 9.