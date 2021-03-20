Butterfly Exhibit returns to Nicholas Conservatory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Spring is in the air–and so are the butterflies. We checked out the new exhibit at Nicholas Conservatory.

With spring officially underway, many families are looking for fun things to do with their kids. One mother says a local exhibit has everything you can ask for.

“We’ve been here before and they just love the butterflies and just to take the time and see the joy on their face when they land on them and just take the time to get that experience for them,” explained Abbie Petitt.

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Spring Butterfly Exhibit at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. They were supposed to launch the exhibit last year but couldn’t due to the pandemic.

Opening day was sold out. One organizer believes it is because the exhibit offers a unique educational component.

“You can come here and see the whole life cycle, you can watch them as they emerge from their Chrysalises into the full adult stage. So they’ll come and land right on your hand or on your arm and interact with you as they lick nectar. It’s really an engaging experience,” said Clayton Guler, the Operations Manager of Business and Horticulture.

Saturday was Drew Petitt’s second time at the butterfly exhibit. The oldest of three siblings, he wanted to show them how cool it really was.

“The coolest part is when I went to the butterfly thing they’d land on my nose and they’d land on my arm and I thought that was really cool,” said Drew.

As a mother of three, Abbie Petitt values the time and memories she makes with her family and wants other parents to know this exhibit does exactly that.

“Definitely recommend it to other parents, it’s a good family experience, you get to learn all about butterflies, you get to see a video and do a little classroom and then just to see the joy on your kids face when the butterflies land on ’em and get that experience together as a family,” she said.

Families who wish to visit the exhibit must purchase tickets online ahead of time.