Byron Bank employees raise $10k for United Way

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees of Byron Bank raised over $10,000 for the United Way of the Rock River Valley during the “Jeans Day” fundraiser.

Employees were allowed to wear casual clothes for a day if they made a donation.

“Jeans Day” supports Childhelp, an organization that provides services to abused and at-risk children.

Money raised by Byron Bank will stay in Ogle County, the United Way said.

