BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween over, residents can say goodbye to those carved, rotting jack-o-lanterns, but why not have some fun at the same time?

Smashing pumpkins is definitely one way to dispose of those rotted jack-o-lanterns, but for the Byron Fire Protection District, the “Annual Pumpkin Drop” is about bringing the community together.

The department teamed up with the Byron Park District to host the annual event on Tuesday evening. It has been done annually for more than 16 years.

“It just gives the community a place to dispose of their pumpkins the day after Halloween,” said Byron Fire Chief Andy Politsch. “It’s a fun event. The kids get to come out, they get to climb up to the top of our training tower. We have a target down there, and they try to hit the target and smash the pumpkins.”

The goal is easy; hit the bullseye.

“We smashed ours,” The Nyberg family said. “We came to smash our pumpkins.”

Families come to get in on the smashing action every year.

“We come to this every year. We love this event, especially when the weather is this nice,” the Nybergs said. “We’ve come in the rain, the snow, the cold, but it’s just fun to have a day where we’ve carved our pumpkins and Halloween is behind us, and now we are moving towards Thanksgiving, so we can bring our pumpkins and watch them smash on the bullseye and have everyone cheer for you and have a fun fall snack and celebrate together.”

“Oh, it’s nice to see when everyone comes out, makes it worthwhile,” Politsch added. “Putting in the work, setting up the event again, it just makes us feel like doing this is worthwhile.”

Residents who missed Tuesday’s pumpkin smash have another opportunity this Sunday, as Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum, 711 N Main St., will host “Smashing Pumpkins” at 11 a.m.