BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — An event focused on raising awareness took place Saturday.

“Bergstrom Cares” raises money for the Breast Cancer Association. Golfers headed to Prairie View Golf Course in Byron for the shotgun start. There was an 18-hole best ball golf scramble, longest drive and closest to the pin contests, as well as raffles and prizes.

There was even a steak dinner.

“I just want to thank not only the sponsors we have for this, but also the participants, and without both of those and Bergstrom’s support, we wouldn’t be contributing as much money as we do for breast cancer awareness,” said Hazem Diab, organizer of Bergstrom Cares.

Bergstrom has put on the golf event for the past few years.