BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Byron hairdresser is on a mission to provide haircuts for seniors living in local nursing homes, hoping a new haircut can equal a renewed confidence and outlook on life for elderly residents.

Nichole White, a hairdresser at Classic Look Hair Design, at 117 N Walnut Street, took a part-time job at Generations at Neighbors nursing home, at 811 W 2nd Street, and noticed there was a need she could help fulfill.

“There (were) a lot of patients that didn’t have any money in their accounts, and those people then couldn’t get any services. So I decided just to do a fundraiser to get the money to pay for their haircut,” she said.

White said something as simple as a haircut can make a world of difference to a resident in need.

“It’s a self-care issue. It’s how you feel about yourself. Men who can’t groom need their hair or their mustaches done, women need their waxing,” she continued. “I mean, it’s just a self-esteem issue and it’s a self-worth, you know, you feel like it’s just necessary.”

White began asking for donations on Facebook.

“This community is amazing. I think it was $460 that we raised. We’ve used $135 of that so far, for people that couldn’t afford the haircuts,” she said of the effort.

She also said that each time she makes a social media post, more money comes in.

“Just between yesterday and today of me reposting, I’ve gotten another $140,” she said.

Through the donations, she has been able to supply an additional 20 haircuts.

White says seniors at the nursing homes say they’ve been shocked by the support they’ve received.

“They’ll say, I don’t have any money. And I would say, ‘oh, no, we’ve had donations!'” she said. “Seeing their faces and seeing how much better they feel and how relief they are to be able to get their hair cut or their beard trimmed or whatever it is that I’m doing, they’re just so grateful.”

White said she’ll keep raising money for as long as the need exists.

She said donations can be given in person at Classic Look Hair Design.