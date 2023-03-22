BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline high school held an event on Wednesday to support the Special Olympics.

The Byron Tigers took the plunge in the “Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.” The event took place at Everett Stine Stadium, which is behind the high school.

A pool was set up for students and staff to jump into in the freezing cold weather. Participants who took part in the plunge had to raise a minimum of $100. Those who raised more earned other incentives and prizes.

All of the money will go to Illinois Special Olympics athletes. A director for the Special Olympics was amazed at how many people showed up.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Katie Risley, director of development for Special Olympics Illinois. “It’s so heartwarming to see all these young kids who came out to watch and cheer their friends on. It’s just wonderful.”

Those who participated received a free “2023 Polar Plunge” sweatshirt.