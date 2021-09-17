Byron leaders celebrate nuclear plant remaining open

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) – Governor JB Pritzker gave his stamp of approval to sweeping clean energy legislation this earlier this week. On Friday, local leaders gathered to celebrate the Exelon-Byron Generating Station’s new lease on life.

Terry McGoldrick, the President of the Local 15 chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said that it has been a stressful summer waiting to find out the plant’s fate, and he is glad that lawmakers were able to compromise after hundreds of local workers prepared for the worst.

“For the people that work here specifically, they had an entire summer of working here shorthanded because we were not hiring people, because we thought the plant would close down. So, they had to take on quite a bit of extra shifts, work overtime, all during a pandemic, McGoldrick said. “They did not know if they were going to be putting fuel in, and taking it out for the last time. So, it was a huge sigh of relief for them to know that this is done and it is behind us.”

The energy bill calls for the plant to stay open for the next six years.