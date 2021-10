BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Jeremy Lancaste, 46, was killed in an ATV crash in Byron, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner reported the crash happened on Wednesday, September 29th, when the ATV Lancaste was riding flipped over due to a mechanical failure.

Lancaste was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died on October 3rd.

The coroner’s office listed a head injury as the cause of death.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.