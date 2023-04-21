GALENA, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Baker, 48, of Byron, was hospitalized after he rolled his 2005 Dodge Viper on US 20 in Galena on Thursday.

Police said deputies were called to the scene at US 20 and Glen Hollow Road around 11:21 a.m.

According to officials, Baker was headed west on US 20 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and rolled the car.

Baker was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

He was transported to Mercy Dubuque but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The upper trim levels of the 2005 Dodge Viper sportscar were capable of producing 500 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque on an 8.3 liter V10 engine.