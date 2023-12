BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ogle County man has been cleared of a stabbing in Forreston on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 1st Avenue around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Jones, 41, after a short investigation.

A judge ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Jones, who was found not guilty of two counts of battery and using a deadly weapon.