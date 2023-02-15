ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Oscar Flores-Vazquez, 51, has been sentenced to spend 14 years in prison for transporting child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, Flores-Vazquez was charged with transporting child pornography via the internet in June 2018. He admitted in a plea agreement to using a peer-to-peer application on his computer to allow others, including undercover law enforcement, to access his computer. At least one file depicted an image of a minor involved in sexually explicit conduct, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Flores-Vazquez owned a laptop that contained more than 600 images of child pornography.

He was sentenced on Wednesday. In addition, he was ordered to pay $8,750 in restitution to his victims.