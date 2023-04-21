OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron, was sentenced this week to spend 7 years in prison for multiple police pursuits, one of which resulted in an injury to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, in April 2022, Murbach fled from a deputy and subsequently resisted arrest, causing injury to the officer. He pleaded guilty to the charge of Resisting a Peace Officer Causing Injury and was sentenced to 6 years.

In February 2023, Murbach fled from several deputies and was eventually taken into custody after a pursuit and physical struggle. He pleaded guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and was sentenced to 7 years.

He also pled guilty to Resisting Arrest Causing Injury, Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle, and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. For those charges, he was sentenced to 6 years.

Murbach will serve his sentences concurrently, with a maximum sentence length of 7 years.