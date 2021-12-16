Byron Middle School teacher dies of COVID-19

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and administrators at Byron Middle School say a teacher has passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia.

Jane Jones taught special education. A GoFundMe established by a family friend says she was sent to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on December 8th, and passed away on the 14th.

“Mrs. Jones has made a lasting impression on many students, staff, and community members during her time in the district,” Superintendent Buster Barton said. “Her presence will be deeply missed by many in the Byron School District and throughout the Byron community.”

Jones leaves behind three children. Her husband, Ryan, is recovering after being hit by a car in Milwaukee, as he was crossing the street.

Donations to the family can be made via Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home.

In addition to announcing Jones’ death on Tuesday, the Byron school district also shut down schools due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Students will move to Remote Learning from December 15-17. In addition, all extracurricular and Park District activities will be shut down through December 26.