Byron moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak, teacher’s death

LONDON – MAY 21: A classroom at Edenham High School lies empty after lunchtime May 21, 2003 in Croydon, England. The school had to send home about 700 of it’s pupils early because of funding problems, which meant the school could not afford to employ temporary teaching staff while teachers were off sick. (Photo by […]

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Byron Community School District #226 announced Tuesday that they will be shutting schools down due to COVID-19. Additionally, officials announced the death of a middle school teacher.

Byron Superintendent Buster Barton announced the passing of Jane Jones in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

“Mrs. Jones has made a lasting impression on many students, staff, and community members during her time in the district,” Barton said. “Her presence will be deeply missed by many in the Byron School District and throughout the Byron community.”

Jones was a middle school Special Needs teacher, and is survived by a husband and three children.

Barton did not say whether Jones’ death was related to the uptick in COVID-19 cases at the school.

The reason for the shut down is reportedly because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the district struggling to keep up with contact tracing and implementing district test to stay protocols. The Ogle County Health Department made the recommendation to the school district Tuesday morning.

Students will move to Remote Learning from December 15-17. In addition, all extracurricular and Park District activities will be shut down through December 26.[

Parents and guardians will receive information from their school’s principals over the next three days. Though classes will not be in session, the schools will remain open through the end of the week to keep crisis response support teams available. Schools will be open from 7:45-3 p.m.

As of the school district’s last update on December 10th, 10 staff and 96 students are quarantined, with 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Byron High School, Byron Middle School and Mary Morgan Elementary School.