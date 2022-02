BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Byron’s nuclear energy plant is no longer operated by Exelon.

The facility broke away from the corporation and is now known as Constellation. Constellation is a leading carbon-free energy producer based in Baltimore, powering more than 20 million homes and businesses across the nation.

The change is not expected to impact Byron taxes or plant employees job security. The facility faced closure last year, but was saved by the Illinois General Assembly’s energy bill.