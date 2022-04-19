BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Byron Nuclear Generating Station has been awarded a $2.5 million grant to explore the use of direct air capture technology.

While the nuclear power plant does not directly add any carbon emissions to the atmosphere, they do provide a prime platform for devices that capture carbon emissions already in the air.

Researchers think that direct air capture technology utilized at the Byron station could capture more than 250,000 tons of CO2 every year. The University of Illinois at Champaign is one of the plant’s partners. The research should be finished in 2023.