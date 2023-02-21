BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Byron Generating Station will increase its energy output as part of an $800 million upgrade by Constellation.

The energy company will use the money to increase the output of the Byron and Braidwood stations by 135 megawatts, enough to power 100,000 homes around the clock.

Constellation says the power will allow for the removal of 171,000 gas-powered vehicles from the road, as Illinois paves the way for more electric vehicles. Illinois plans to have 1 million EVs on the road by 2035.

The projects are also expected to create thousands of jobs.

“These investments in our world-class nuclear fleet will allow us to generate more zero-carbon energy with the same amount of fuel and land, and that’s a win for the economy, the environment and Illinois families and businesses who rely on our clean energy,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation.

The Byron plant was saved from premature retirement by the passage of Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021.

The Byron plant has been in operation since 1985. With the passage of the clean energy plan, it will remain operational until 2028.

The new upgrade will replace the main turbines with high efficiency units, which should increase the power output by 2026, with the full uprated output available by 2029.