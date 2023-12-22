BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, has been accused of removing morphine prescribed to a nursing facility patient and diluting it with another liquid, according to a federal indictment.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Butler was a registered nurse at a skilled nursing facility on May 16, 2021, when the alleged crime occurred.

Federal prosecutors say Butler acted “with reckless disregard and extreme indifference for the risk that the patient would be placed in danger of bodily injury.”

She was charged with one count of tampering with a consumer product and pleaded not guilty on Thursday in federal court in Chicago.

“Patients deserve to have confidence that they are receiving the legitimately prescribed medication and not a diluted substance,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual. “Health care practitioners who illicitly tamper with prescription drugs will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Butler faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.