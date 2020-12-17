Byron, Oregon students send Christmas wishes to nursing home residents

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Nursing home residents in Byron, Oregon and Mt. Morris received nearly 450 pieces of Christmas artwork from local schoolchildren on Thursday.

RE/MAX of Rock River Valley in Oregon collected and distributed the coloring pages from Mary Morgan Elementary School in Byron and Oregon Elementary School.

“The goal was to encourage the community to create Christmas artwork that would then be given to residents at the local nursing homes to help spread holiday cheer as most residents won’t get to be with their families this year,” a RE/MAX spokesperson said.