BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Byron Police need the community’s help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city.

Officers said that incidents might have occurred last Thursday and Friday in the Rose Meadows, Fawn Ridge and Blackhawk Park area.

Police have learned that many residents may have video of possible suspects ringing doorbells. Any suspicous videos from the last week should be reported to the Byron Police Department, (815) 234-5000.