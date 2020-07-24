Byron Police recruit charged with sexually assaulting fellow trainee

URBANA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man enrolled in a police training program to become a Byron Police officer has been charged with criminal sexual assault for allegedly kissing and groping a female trainee.

According to the News-Gazette, 38-year-old Brian Sample and the victim were enrolled at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute at Urbana-Champaign.

Prosecutors say on Tuesday, after Sample and the woman had eaten dinner at a local restaurant, she was driving him back to the campus living quarters in the Orchard Downs complex on South Race Street.

During the drive, the victim claimed Sample put his hand between her legs and his mouth over her breast, over her clothing.

According to the News-Gazette, the victim told him to keep his hands off her, and once they arrived at the Orchard Downs parking lot, he allegedly grabbed her head and kissed her on the lips.

The victim pushed him away and returned to her apartment and called an administrator, and University of Illinois Police responded.

Sample was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse.

The News-Gazette reports that Sample was in his fourth week of a 14 week training program and had been hired by the Byron Police Department.

Sample was expelled from the police training program on Wednesday. Sample has denied the allegations.

