Byron power plant employees pledge $143K to local charities

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees at Exelon’s Byron Generating Station have pledged $143,000 to 138 charities during this year’s employee giving campaign.

The beneficiary organizations include Darkhouse Lodge, Carpenter’s Place and Veterans Drop-In Center, local Scout organizations, United Way agencies and more.

“One in every two people in Ogle County depends on United Way funded services. Those services wouldn’t be available without the generous support of Exelon and its employees,” said Alan Jones, Ogle County Director of the United Way of Rock River Valley. “Their contributions provide long-term solutions to community issues, changing lives and providing hope in Ogle County.”

The donations will be distributed throughout 2022.