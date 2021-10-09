Byron residents celebrate the saving of nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) – A stateline community celebrated with residents and legislators that helped to save the Byron Nuclear Generating Station.

The bleachers were crowded at the Byron High School Stadium on Saturday, with state representatives and senators being present as well. Organizers said that it was a way to thank legislators for their efforts in passing the Clean Energy Bill, as well as celebrate the advocacy that community members, local businesses and school officials had in getting the word out about saving the plant.

“It was a tough road, it was very difficult to pass the legislation, but we’re here to celebrate the fact that the legislation passed and the nuclear plant here in Byron will remain open,” said 34th District State Senator Steve Stadelman. “It’s a big deal, because it means jobs and the tax base will stay here, so a lot of happy people today.”

Byron’s superintendent said that they are cautiously optimistic that there will be future legislation that will continue to keep the plant running.