Byron residents ponder: ‘what’s next?’ after Exelon announces shutdown of nuclear power plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Exelon’s decision to close the Byron Generating Station next year has far-reaching ripple effects, as residents were blindsided by the news on Thursday.

“It’s just going to devastate us, more with this virus going on,” said Byron resident Linda Tarpley.

Donald Murbach is a former Exelon employee who worked at the Byron plant for 20 years. He says he dealt with a similar situation in 1998 when the Exelon plant in Zion was shut down.

“I worked there and made so many friends over the years. I took care of the cooling towers in those 20 years, so I worked with the maintenance department, you name it,” he said.

Murbach thinks many employees who are close to retiring will most likely take that option.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people at the plant now that are going to retire, because they can,” he said. “So, that’ll ease the burden on them. But, there’s going to be a lot of people that aren’t going to replace the money they’re making at the plant.”

Longtime Byron resident, Robert Sunde, says the plant’s closure will be a major loss for the community.

“We need to keep that open. We gotta do our job right here in Byron. We can’t make a noise by keeping it open, so I’m asking the company that owns it to reconsider it and keep this plant open. We need it,” Sunde said.

Murbach says the power the plant produces can’t be replaced and he believes the community will be heavily impacted by the decision.

“I think, come summertime, we’re going to have problems with power,” he warned. “We’ve got more wind mills and we’ve got more solar energy, but I don’t see it replacing the 2,500 megawatts it makes everyday, all day long.”

Exelon says it is working with employees to find different work options. Some workers could be moved to other facilities, they said.

The plant has been in operation since 1985.

