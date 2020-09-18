Byron residents pull together in hopes of saving nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Byron School Board formed the Byron Station Response Committee last week to identify and mobilize groups that will work to keep the nuclear power plant there open.

Exelon announced it would close the Byron Generating Station last month, blaming declining energy prices and competition with fossil fuels for the move.

The generating station employs about 700 workers and pays taxes into eleven area taxing bodies.

Byron resident and former NFL player Sean Considine says he’s throwing in his support for the movement.

“We are very fortunate to have the nuclear assets we have in our state, and they need our help. It doesn’t seem like we agree on much these days, but for the life of me, I can’t think of one person who thinks Illinois is better off without Byron and Dresden power plants,” Considine said Friday.

The station is scheduled for shutdown in September 2021.

