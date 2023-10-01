OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were killed in a crash in Ogle County on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, police received an Apple iPhone notification that sent them to Marill Road and Holcomb Road.

Investigators said a blue 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van was traveling south on Marrill Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, continued on and lost control, crashing into a creek embankment and coming to rest a short distance later.

The driver, Matthew Frank, 28, of Byron, and his passenger, James Collard, 55, of Rockford, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.