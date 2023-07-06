BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Byron Community School District 226 will be receiving a hefty sum of money from the city’s nuclear power plant.

The Byron Board of Education has approved a tax settlement with Constellation’s nuclear power station. The district will be paid $18.4 million in property tax revenue every year through 2027 under the agreement.

The settlement would help remove a financial burden on the district’s taxpayers while also providing stability.

The agreement is now headed to the Circuit Court of Ogle County for approval by a judge.