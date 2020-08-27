Byron unsure of its future after Exelon announces 2021 closure of nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) – One of the most recognizable structures in the Stateline will soon be out of commission as Exelon announced the upcoming closure of the Byron Generating Station.

The plant will shut down for good in September of 2021.

Exelon took some steps toward closing the plant in February 2019, saying the Byron plant costs more to operate than it can afford, blaming declining energy prices and competition with fossil fuel plants.

“Today is really a day for us to spend time with the workers. We have people going from shop to shop to talk, get questions, give them answers. So today we’re going to talk to our employees and give them as much information as we can,” said Exelon’s communications manager, Paul Dempsey.

The plant has been in operation since 1985.

Some small businesses in Byron are worried the plant closing could lead to the loss of regular customers.

Byron Mayor John Rickard says the plant has been a cornerstone of the city’s economic stability for the past 35 years.

“The economic impact of the plant is really immense. And to lose it will be devastating,” he said following Thursday’s announcement.

“My first reaction was shock. My second reaction was really disappointed that it’s come to this,” Rickard said. “Of course, there are any number of employees who work at the plant who live in and around Byron, who therefore shop here, get their gas here, go to restaurants here.”

Peggy Bergmark has worked as a waitress at the Swedish Pancake House in Byron for the last five years.

She says the restaurant was already struggling because of COVID-19, andd now they’re bracing for another loss of business.

“We get a lot of people, the retired ones, and the ones that continue to work out there, they come in periodically, so it’s going to hurt us a lot,” she said.

Brittany Marth from sunrise family restaurant says they can normally rely on consistent orders from plant workers.

“We do orders from out there, overtime meals, we get business from that. And that’s a good chunk of our weekly business that comes through. It’s just to-go orders, but it’s still something,” Marth said.

Another potential economic impact of the plant closure comes from tax revenue.

“The city itself doesn’t receive taxes from the plant. But the school district, the library district, and the fire department district all do,” Marth said.

Marth, who has lived in Byron for the last 23 years, is worried the loss of revenue could convince people to leave the city.

“A lot of kids are here, a lot of people have moved here just for the school district and because of their jobs. They know that this is a great place to be,” she said. “I think the school district is going to suffer, and people will move on and move out because they’re worried about what’s next.”

