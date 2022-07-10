BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — People got active in Byron on Sunday morning in support of beating ALS.

The progressive neurodegenerative disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and unfortunately there is no cure. Well over 100 people showed up for the walk. There were people in the crowd that had connections to the disease, and some who just wanted to support.

“We are all very confident that there is a cure around the corner, the sooner the better, but I believe in our lifetime there will be a cure for ALS,” said volunteer Joe Collins.

Believers showed up in force to Byron High School for “A Walk to Defeat ALS.” Sam Courter is the marketing and fundraising manager for the ALS Association of Greater Chicago. She said that they cover Northern and Central Illinois, as well as the greater Chicagoland area.

“We serve hundreds of families year-round with free care services, so today we are here to help fundraise for those services we provide and to provide hope and connection for families who are battling right here in our area,” Courter said.

It is unclear what causes ALS, but it is clear that it can affect anyone.

“ALS is a neurodegenerative disease. It impacts ability to walk, talk, and eventually breathe,” Courter said. “It impacts people differently, but life expectancy is only about 2-5 years once diagnosed.”

Collins is familiar with the disease, as someone close to him lost their battle to the disorder.

“My mom fought this disease for 6 and a half years with such courage that none of us know how she did it,” Collins said. “So, I have dedicated myself and family to paying it forward, because we received so much help along the way and now it’s time to give back.”

He has been volunteering ever since, something that Courter said is important in order to spread awareness. She urged everyone to get involved.

“Since the ice bucket challenge in 2014, we have had so much support and so much growth and awareness and that has led to different discoveries,” Courter said. “Genes are being identified, so we are finally starting to see some, but not enough, progress.”

Organizers said that COVID-19 caused them to hold virtual events for the past two years, so it was nice to see everyone in person on Sunday.