ByronFest 2020 canceled due to coronavirus fears

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The ByronFest Steering Committee made the announcement Tuesday that 2020’s festival has been canceled over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Given our current environment, the ByronFest Steering Committee had to make the tough decision to cancel ByronFest for 2020,” the committee said in a statement. “The decision did not come lightly as we focused on the future of the festival, the safety of our community, the uncertainty of being permitted to host the event and coming to the time of the year we would begin to take on major expenditures.”

The ByronFest Steering Committee will begin working now for ByronFest 2021, July 9-11, 2021.

