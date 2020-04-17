Byron’s The Cave restaurant giving free meals to first responders

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend marks the 2-year anniversary of a fire that destroyed Byron’s The Cave bar and restaurant, and the bar will use the day to give back to first responders.

Sunday, the bar is encouraging people to eat local. For every meal ordered for pick-up, the restaurant will provide a free “Cave Burger” meal to Byron police and fire.

Owner Matt Pendergrass says it’s about saying “thank you” to those that keep the community safe.

“Limiting what could have happened that day, and the damage that was done, I mean, it’s pretty remarkable,” Pendergrass said. “I think, for the two-year anniversary and for what’s going on today, with the pandemic and what they’re dealing with now, it’s just the perfect opportunity for me to give back.”

Food will be delivered to first responders on the week of April 20th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

