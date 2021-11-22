Byron’s Veterans Memorial receives a facelift

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline veterans memorial got a facelift.

The Byron community gathered for a dedication ceremony at Byron Township Cemetery, 405 E. 5th St. Hundreds of people braved the cold to see the improved display.

New lights will be on 24/7, illuminating flags and granite stones paying tribute to each branch of the military. The Kiwanis Club raised $40,000 in less than six months to pay for the renovation.

Organizers said the outpouring of support for local veterans is overwhelming.

“It’s just really incredible for a small community like ours to come together, and in a matter of five-and-a half months, raise money, and have volunteers, and be able to create this memorial for our veterans, you know, living or deceased, we have a lot,” said Michelle Albert, Project Chair with Byron Kiwanis. “We have a lot.”

The project also incorporated elements of the old memorial, like the two battlefield crosses, memorial benches and Howitzer.

