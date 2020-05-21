Caledonia barn fire the result of a controlled burn that got out of hand, official say

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Several fire departments were called in to help with a barn fire off Harlem Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the owners were trying to tear down the structure, but when a demolition crew began burning plant material, embers caught the barn on fire.

The fire spread to the barn’s roof and attic, according to authorities.

No one was hurt and no equipment was damaged.

