Caledonia horse trainer convicted of sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 56-year-old Peter Holland, a horse trainer who worked as a contractor for Edwards Apple Orchard and Belvidere Township, has been convicted of criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors said the juvenile victim, between 13-17, was abused at Holland’s horse farm between 2016 and 2018. Holland admitted in court to inappropriately touching the victim several times.

Holland, of Caledonia, faces up to 7 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life.

Holland was contracted at Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove, and was in charge of providing horse drawn wagon rides to children and guests. Edwards terminated his employment after his arrest. He was also employed by the Belvidere Township.