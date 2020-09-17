Caledonia man could face up to 300 year sentence for alleged child rape

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 26-year-old James Saccucci on five counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child on Tuesday.

According to police, Saccucci is accused on sexually assaulting a child under 13 multiple times over the last 3 years.

He faces between 30 and 300 years in prison if convicted, as each Class X felony must be served consecutively.

