Caledonia man could face up to 300 year sentence for alleged child rape

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 26-year-old James Saccucci on five counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child on Tuesday.
According to police, Saccucci is accused on sexually assaulting a child under 13 multiple times over the last 3 years.
He faces between 30 and 300 years in prison if convicted, as each Class X felony must be served consecutively.
