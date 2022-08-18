CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020.

“We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to make tough choices, we are going to close all McEachran Homestead Winery operations no later than November 26, 2022 (the Saturday after Thanksgiving),” the winery said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The property, at 1917 Wyman School Road, was settled in 1857 as a farm and then expanded to accommodate cold-climate grapes, raspberries and the production of fruit wines.

The winery said it will be selling off all of its grape stock for 25 cents a pound.

“McEachran will let you all know when the rows are ripe, so if you ever wanted to try making your own wines, juices, jams, and jellies, now is the time!” the winery wrote.