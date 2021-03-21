California couple moves to Rockton, opens Airbnb out of historic home

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A young couple make the move from California to the Stateline, saying its historic homes and emerging downtown were a big reason for the move.

We caught up with the couple who showed us the historic home they bought and are now using as an Airbnb.

“Small towns have so much life and it’s really cool to come back and see that after being in big cities for so long,” explained Cody and Luisa Wright.

The Wrights made the move last year from California to Rockton.

“Both of our jobs converted to remote so it made a lot more sense to move from San Francisco to here and to have more space to work and invest in property and real estate which was an easy decision for us,” the Wrights said.

The couple invested in a historic home they are using as an Airbnb and renting out the space for special events.

“We booked up for the summer like that like in a week and now this year we’re booked up through July, August, [and] parts of September. We have bookings sporadically,” they explained.

The Wrights love the Rockton area so much, they bought another historic property and are in the process of acquiring a third.

“It’s really been a wonderful opportunity to restore these properties because I feel like we’re giving back to the community as well by making an investment in preserving these properties in this area,” they said.

However, the Wrights had to act fast–as there were already multiple offers on the homes.

“It’s almost always multiple offers at this point, so they have to be ready when something comes on the market. It isn’t ‘oh, let’s go see it two days from now.’ It’s ‘Let’s get into the car because we need to make a decision and we need to make it today,'” explained Alisa Patterson of Keller Williams Realty.

The couple looks forward to settling down and planting roots in the Rockton area.

“I actually got into a school out here so we’re hoping to be out here for at least a couple of years and then figure out our next step.”

“We loved it we really loved this place we loved the neighborhood, we loved the community we thought it would be a great place to start investing and building out this property we thought there were so many things we can do on the property to make it bigger and better than what it was,” they added.

Keller Williams Realty Signature says homes are selling at a record pace and encourages buyers to come in prepared to make an offer.