ADELANTO, Calif. (WTVO) — A small convoy of truckers in California, demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates, are making their way to Washington D.C.

Several hundred people in the City of Adelanto rallied in a parking lot before about two dozen trucks and numerous other vehicles began their journey. The group is one of several convoys in the U.S. following the lead of Canadian truckers who have set off protests that shut down the U.S.-Canadian border crossings and set up in the streets of Ottawa.

The truckers said that they are fighting for freedoms for all Americans.

“My main message is freedom,” said truck driver Dallas Hughbanks. “Of course, you know, that pretty much covers everything… you know, from the mandates to people telling us we gotta wear a mask to go inside. And, you know, maybe I don’t want to wear a mask, you know? And, and I don’t.”

The protests come after the U.S. has seen multiple days of declining COVID cases and hospitalizations. Security in D.C., meanwhile, is ramping up on Capitol Hill in preparation for the trucker’s arrival, as well as President Biden’s State of the Union address set for next week.