ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents spent about $152.4 million on alcohol in 2020.

The drinking age for all types of alcohol in the state has been 21 since 1980. However, 19-year-olds could legally drink beer and wine in the state from 1973-1980.

Residents might be wondering if there are still ways to legally drink alcohol in the state if a person is under 21.

As it turns out, they cannot. Anyone under 21 in the state is not allowed to drink under any circumstances, and there are penalties that a person can face if they give alcohol to them.

For example, giving alcohol to someone under 21 in the state could lead to a $2,500 fine and up to a year in jail for a first offense, according to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. Felony offenses can lead to a longer prison sentence and fines up to $25,000.

In addition, if a person is found to have knowingly let a person under 21 drink at a private residence, they could also end up with a $2,500 fine and a year in jail.

If serious injury or death occurs, it could lead to a Class 4 felony. That can land them up to three years in prison.

While an adult will get into trouble if they allow someone underage drink alcohol, the person doing the drinking faces penalties as well.

For example, they could get a 3-month suspension of their driving privileges for court supervision for possessing, consuming or consuming alcohol. Subsequent convictions might lead to them losing their license.