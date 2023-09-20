ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s a reason we call it fall. Cooler weather and pretty colors are nice, but the mess of millions of trees shedding their leaves is really what marks the season.

And boy, do they leave a mess. Some turn to burning leaves in an effort to clean up, but the legality of the practice varies from city to city.

Unfortunately for Rockford residents, leaf burning in the City of Rockford limits and unincorporated areas of Winnebago County within, and immediately surrounding the City limits, is illegal, according to the City of Rockford’s website.

Loves Park and Belvidere also prohibit the burning of leaves within city limits, however many other villages surrounding Rockford do allow burning.

Machesney Park allows leaf burning in April and November only, according to the village website.

Cherry Valley’s municipal code allows residents to burn “yard refuse” on their own property “between sunrise and sunset on the last two Saturdays and Sundays of October and the first two Saturdays and Sundays of November.”

Roscoe allows residents to burn “landscape waste” on the premises where the waste is generated.

Rockton allows burning in April, October and November, while South Beloit’s burning period runs from October 3 to November 4.

Be sure to check local ordinances for all guidelines and restrictions before burning.