(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin?

The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there are some steps that they have to take.

While there are no laws that prohibit home burials, residents should check their local zoning laws for any restrictions. They do not need to have a funeral director present, but they must report any contagious disease that the deceased had to an attending physician.

If residents are looking to cremate their loved one, there is a 48-hour wait period. It is also recommended that people draw a map of their property labeling the burial site so the location will be clear to others in the future, according to Nolo.