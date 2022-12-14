(WTVO) — Dogs are a man’s best friend, there to brighten someone’s life or give a good cuddle at the end of a long day. However, many owners will have to say goodbye to their furry friends at some point.

There are many ways to dispose of a dead dog, such as by cremation or burial. Those looking to bury their faithful pet may want to have it a little closer to home, as in on their property. However, they might be wondering if it is legal to bury their dog on in their backyard.

For pet owners in Illinois, they do not have to fear. Residents can bury their pet on their property if it does not have an infectious disease, according to The Flash Dogs. It is important to remember that residents should contact their local animal control service, or veterinarian, for disposal arrangements.

While residents can bury their dog on their property, they must make sure that the grave is in a safe and secure location.