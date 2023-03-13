FILE: In this June 20, 2018, photo, marijuana and rolling paper used to smoke it, are displayed. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for three years, and it has been an economical boon, soaring past $1.5 billion in 2022.

There were 113 licensed cannabis dispensaries in Illinois in January, with an additional 189 in the process of being approved.

However, many residents might be wondering if dispensaries are the only places where they can legally buy weed.

The short answer is yes, according to Illinois Cannabis Information. People 21 and older in the state can legally purchase the drug, but only from state-approved marijuana dispensaries.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is in charge of licensing dispensaries in the state, but county and municipal governments have final say on whether the sale of marijuana is permitted in their jurisdiction.

While people 21 and older can legally purchase marijuana in the state, there are certain instances where it is not recommended.

For example, women that are pregnant or breastfeeding should not consume cannabis, as it can harm the development of growth of the baby’s brain. In addition, people that have asthma or COPD should not partake as it can worsen their condition.

Illinois Cannabis Information also recommended that people who have a history of mental health conditions should avoid smoking weed.

It is also important to remember that marijuana purchased in Illinois cannot be taken to states where it is still illegal for recreational use. An example is Wisconsin, where a first offense of marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, according to Grieve Law.