ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Water is necessary to stay alive, but too much of it can have the opposite effect.

There are many names for water intoxication, according to Healthline. These include hyperhydration, water toxemia and water poisoning. No matter what name a person puts on it, it comes out to the same result.

There is not a set amount of water that leads to this intoxication, as it depends on a person’s age and health. For example, a healthy adult’s kidneys can flush about 20-28 liters of water per day. However, their body can only get rid of about 1 liter per hour.

Doctors recommend to not drink more than 1 liter per hour, as the body will not have time to flush the access water. If a person drinks more than this, it can lead to a fluid buildup in the body. The blood’s sodium concentration becomes very low when this happens.

This causes all of the body’s cells begin to swell, which includes brain cells. If these swell too much, it can lead to a coma, seizures and death. Symptoms can include head pain, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps or spasms and drowsiness/fatigue.

If a person is feeling these symptoms, a salty snack can provide some temporary relief while they contact a healthcare professional.

It is worth noting that water intoxication happens more quickly in children or older adults. This is because the kidneys of these age groups tend to be less efficient, meaning they cannot flush as much water as quickly.

It is best recommended to only drink water when feeling thirsty. Once that thirst is quenched, people should hold off drinking more water until they are feeling thirsty again.

The color of one’s urine is another easy way to tell if someone is hydrated enough. Clear urine means that a person is hydrated, but also that they are at risk of drinking too much water. If a person sees that their urine is clear, they should hold back from drinking anymore water for a while.