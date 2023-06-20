ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s the time of year when people clear out their closets and old storage areas and throw away countless items just to get them out of the house. Things like clothes, shoes, and decorations often end up in landfills and not on shelves at thrift stores.

Did you know that donating items to places like Goodwill and the Salvation Army can give you tax write-offs as charitable contributions? With that in mind, if you happen to see or go through your neighbor’s trash and find things to donate, would YOU get the tax break in Illinois?

Firstly, one must consider whether it is legal to go rummaging through a neighbor’s trash.

In a Supreme Court ruling from the 1988 case California v Greenwood, it holds that it is legal to search through trash left in a public space, as long as it does not conflict with a local ordinance.

As it turns out, most garbage left on the curb becomes public domain once it is left outside of your house, and no longer becomes protected by the privacy protections of the Fourth Amendment, which protects U.S. citizens against search and seizure.

The portion of a homeowner’s property that includes the sidewalk to the street is considered public property. However, if you venture onto private property, that could be considered trespassing or disorderly conduct which are charges punishable by law.

For proper guidance on charitable contributions for your taxes, refer to the IRS website, or consult with a licensed certified public accountant or lawyer to ensure you are not in violation of any tax code set by the local, state, and/or federal government.