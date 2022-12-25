(WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Wisconsin, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license.

According to Driving Laws, a non-resident of Wisconsin can drive in the state without a Wisconsin license provided that they have a valid driver’s license from their home state. However, the driver must be subject to Wisconsin age restrictions.

The rules do change if a person is from out of the country. If they move to the state, they must obtain a Wisconsin driver’s license within one year of them living there.

In addition, military personnel driving military vehicles, as well as farmers driving tractors between fields, are exempt from Wisconsin driving requirements.